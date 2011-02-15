Domenech: France World Cup rebels brats

France crashed out in the first round in South Africa and some players quit training in protest at striker Nicolas Anelka being sent home for swearing at the coach.

"Everyone has talked in my place. I want to restore my truth. I am not the moron people describe me as," he said in an interview with L'Express magazine on Tuesday.

"I don't accept the criticisms of the politicians or the former players who became journalists, but that does not prevent me from drawing my own conclusions.

"At that moment (in South Africa), I said to myself that they were mad and they didn't understand. I was wrong. They knew very well what they were doing. They even shut the curtains on the bus to hide from the cameras.

"With hindsight, I see them above all as a bunch of horrible unthinking brats."

Captain Patrice Evra was among the players banned for the debacle and even though the left back's suspension is now over new coach Laurent Blanc has decided not to recall him.

The often eccentric Domenech, sacked by France after the World Cup for professional misconduct and now claiming 2.9 million euros in compensation, has "not closed the door on football" and denied reports he had been asked on a reality television show.

"Proposals have been made to me for the theatre, for the cinema...nothing for television, no. Honestly, how would you imagine me on a reality TV show?," he said.

"I still need to sweep away certain memories before being able to start a new adventure. It's like love. You need to forget a woman before being able to love another."