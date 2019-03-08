Dominic Ball wants two victories from Aberdeen’s extended trip to Glasgow

Aberdeen’s Dominic Ball insists they are aiming for two victories during their latest extended trip to Glasgow.

The Dons take on Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday and will stay in the central belt until after Tuesday’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen won in Govan in December days after a 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Betfred Cup final and Ball is looking for an improved result this time.

“We are all excited in the changing room,” the former Rangers player said. “These are the sort of games that you want to play in, the sort of games that you want to go and get results in.

“As a team we are not looking to get a draw or get a win in one of the games – we want to get into the semi-finals and get ourselves into a good position in the league by taking three points at Parkhead.

“We have competed really well against both Rangers and Celtic this year. We have beaten Rangers twice and we beat Celtic at the end of last season, and we have the motivation to go and do it this season.”

Ball featured at right-back during last weekend’s Pittodrie draw with Rangers in the absence of Shay Logan, who faces several months out following an ankle operation.

And the 23-year-old midfielder was delighted to answer the critics who felt he might struggle there.

“That’s fair to say from my previous encounters playing at right-back – Motherwell last year in the semi-final of the cup wasn’t one of my best performances,” the on-loan Rotherham man said.

“But that’s the sort of character I am, I want to prove people wrong, I want to help this team out. With the injuries we have had I have had to step in at right-back. I feel like I have done a very good job and I want to continue that.

“So it has been a confidence boost for myself, and even the team as well. We got a solid defensive performance on Sunday and hopefully that will continue.”