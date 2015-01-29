Donadoni going nowhere and hits out at Cassano
Parma coach Roberto Donadoni has pledged his commitment to the club and appeared to label outgoing striker Antonio Cassano "cowardly and hypocritical".
The Stadio Ennio Tardini outfit sit bottom of Serie A, but put in a creditable performance as they lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Wednesday.
That result comes against the backdrop of mounting off-field turmoil at Parma, with Cassano having left the club on Monday following a reported row over unpaid wages.
However, Donadoni has no plans to follow suit and suggested anyone who did would be making a selfish decision.
"It takes more dignity to stay in the saddle than to quit," he said. "It is easy for me to say I'll go because I don't get paid or because I have received other offers.
"It only makes sense to do your duty all the way.
"People mustn't think only of themselves, that is cowardly and hypocritical behaviour.
"If [on Wednesday] we fought on a par with Juventus, who are top of the table, then it means we can still challenge this season."
