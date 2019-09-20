Doncaster without injured Sterling

Kazaiah Sterling has been ruled out of Doncaster’s League One clash with Peterborough due to a dead leg.

The on-loan Tottenham star had been pushing for a return but Rovers boss Darren Moore has decided not to risk the front man.

Moore has urged a response from his side following their disappointing midweek loss to Blackpool.

That defeat came at a price as Matty Blair limped off with an apparent groin strain and is also set to miss out.

Peterborough saw their six-match winning run brought to an end in midweek as Tranmere hit back from 2-0 down to earn a draw.

Former Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson has Frazer Blake-Tracy back available after four games out with a calf strain.

Meanwhile midfielder George Boyd is also pushing for a recall following a hamstring problem.

Otherwise Ferguson may opt to stay with the same side that has made an encouraging start to the campaign.