Doncaster without injured Sterling
Kazaiah Sterling has been ruled out of Doncaster’s League One clash with Peterborough due to a dead leg.
The on-loan Tottenham star had been pushing for a return but Rovers boss Darren Moore has decided not to risk the front man.
Moore has urged a response from his side following their disappointing midweek loss to Blackpool.
That defeat came at a price as Matty Blair limped off with an apparent groin strain and is also set to miss out.
Peterborough saw their six-match winning run brought to an end in midweek as Tranmere hit back from 2-0 down to earn a draw.
Former Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson has Frazer Blake-Tracy back available after four games out with a calf strain.
Meanwhile midfielder George Boyd is also pushing for a recall following a hamstring problem.
Otherwise Ferguson may opt to stay with the same side that has made an encouraging start to the campaign.
