Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal

Gianluigi Donnarumma has announced he will discuss terms with AC Milan regarding a new contract to stay at the Serie A club.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper had been expected to leave San Siro, having previously indicated he would not renew his deal, which has 12 months remaining.

Donnarumma hit out at speculation he could split from agent Mino Raiola via his Twitter account on Sunday, posting "#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow".

And later in the day Donnarumma clarified his comments about his future, also on social media.

"Today my tweet sparked a real uproar, which I did not wish to create, so for that I apologise," the teenager wrote on Instagram.

"I wish to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and its fans. Now all that's in my mind is the national team, with whom I hope to give a gift to all the supporters.

"My promise is that, as soon as the [U21] Euros are finished, I will meet the club along with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal."

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old.

However, Milan chief executive officer Marco Fassone has said the club has not yet received any offers for the goalkeeper.