Donnarumma inspired to emulate Buffon

Rising AC MIlan star Gianluigi Donnarumma says he wants to emulate the career of Italy great Gianluigi Buffon.

The 16-year-old has earned his first call-up to the Italy Under-21 squad after impressing since being thrust into the first team at San Siro in recent weeks.

Donnarumma has earned widespread praise for his performances, not least in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta at the weekend, when he made a string of superb saves in the second half to safeguard a point for his side.

And the youngster is eager to enjoy the same kind of successes as Italy's World Cup-winner and record cap-holder Buffon.

"I'm very happy. I want to take this call-up with great serenity and humility. I have to keep working," Donnarumma told Sky Sports Italia.

"I always try to convey some calm to the team. But I repeat, I have to stay down to earth.

"I am inspired by Buffon, my dream is to follow in his footsteps and become a regular for the national team."

Donnarumma has thanked team-mates Diego Lopez and Christian Abbiati for their support in the Milan first team and credited Rossoneri goalkeeping coach Alfredo Magni for his continued improvement.

He added: "Diego Lopez and Abbiati are great professionals, they are helping me a lot in my development.

"Obviously I was hugely hapy to get into the first team after two seasons with the youth team. I want to feel comfortable and respected.

"I still have to improve on a lot of things, but Alfredo Magni is giving me a big helping hand."