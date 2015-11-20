Donnarumma must learn from Buffon - Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic has taken the time to praise Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and feels Gianluigi Donnarumma can learn a lot from the 37-year-old.

Mihajlovic's AC Milan travel to Turin to take on reigning champions Juve on Saturday, with the visitors one place and two points better off in the Serie A table.

The 16-year-old Donnarumma recently dethroned Diego Lopez as Milan's number one and Mihajlovic hopes the promising youngster can follow in the footsteps of the veteran Buffon.

"Donnarumma will be going up against a legend Saturday. He can learn from Buffon," Mihajlovic said at a news conference.

"His greatness comes from his professionalism and enthusiasm. Buffon has been the world's best for the past 20 years.

"Donnarumma is bright and talented. I hope he can have the same career as Buffon. Knowing Buffon, he would be happy to have an heir like him."

After a shaky start under Mihajlovic, Milan have begun to turn their season around and sit sixth in the table coming into the weekend's match.

Milan are six points off the top three and Mihajlovic is hoping to begin closing in on the Champions League places with a victory at Juventus Stadium.

"We have picked up 11 points from the past five matches and conceded just three goals," Mihajlovic said at a news conference. "Only Napoli and Roma have done better. I am certain we can keep this up.

"Our aim is to finish in the top three positions come the end of the season. Let's wait and see however what position we're in come the half-way point of the season and take it from there. I don't think the result will be decisive. The season ahead is still long.

"It's a prestigious match and it means a lot. It's a classic fixture in Italian football and we will do our all to honour it. Juventus are on the up, but we will give our best to try and win. It's a big match versus a great side and a direct rival.

"We prepare for every match in the best manner possible whether it be versus Juve or any other side.

"We know our strengths and if we play like we know how we can make it hard for anyone. We're fully aware of the dangers Juve pose, but we are going there with everything to play for. We have the abilities to match them."