Donnarumma is 'priceless', Milan chief Galliani warns Barcelona
Gianluigi Donnarumma is priceless to AC Milan, chief executive Adriano Galliani has said amid rumours Barcelona want to buy the teenager.
AC Milan's teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is 'priceless', chief executive Adriano Galliani has warned.
Barcelona are among the clubs reported to be interested in signing the 17-year-old, who became Milan's first-choice goalkeeper earlier this season.
Donnarumma kept a clean sheet as Milan maintained their fine form with a 1-0 Serie A win against Torino on Saturday and Galliani insisted the club is not looking to sell the goalkeeper.
"Does Donnarumma have a price-tag? No," he told Mediaset Premium.
"There are these rumours about Barcelona, but he is our goalkeeper and we are really counting on Gigio.
"Nobody else in Europe has a regular starting goalkeeper this young.
"I saw Gigi Buffon on his debut, he was older than Gigio and there's a lot of work to be done before he reaches his level, but he does have great potential."
