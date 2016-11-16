Donnarumma will wait before committing to AC Milan, says Raiola
AC Milan will have to wait to see if goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will opt to sign a new contract with them.
Gianluigi Donnarumma will not commit to a new contract at AC Milan until the success of the club's takeover has been assessed, his agent Mino Raiola says.
The 17-year-old goalkeeping sensation is only contracted to Milan until 2018 and has been linked with many of Europe's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester City.
Chinese company Sino-Europe Sports are set to take over the San Siro side after signing a preliminary agreement in August, but the success of that move and direction of the club are important factors for Donnarumma before he makes a decision.
"We will have to see what will become of this Milan before we make our assessments," Raiola told TuttoMercatoWeb.
Donnarumma's AC Milan team-mate Ignazio Abate, though, is very confident the shot stopper will opt to remain with the club.
"Honestly, I'm calm," the defender told Premium Sport.
"The lad has always been a Milan fan, as he said, and he's already at a top club.
"This club will come back to the top of world football sooner or later, and he will definitely stay and be a star in these colours."
Donnarumma has been Milan's first-choice goalkeeper since breaking in to the team in October 2015.
