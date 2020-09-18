Donny van de Beek poised for Manchester United debut

Donny van de Beek is in line to make his Manchester United debut in their Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace.

The Holland international – the only summer signing to date – will play a role on Saturday evening, when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba (coronavirus) and Luke Shaw (ankle) will be available.

Phil Jones (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Sergio Romero (extended holiday) are unavailable for Solskjaer, who refused to confirm whether Dean Henderson or David De Gea would start in goal.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to keep faith with the team which earned an opening-day victory over Southampton.

The Eagles made 10 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup clash at Bournemouth, with only Jeffrey Schlupp starting from the weekend win, as they looked to avoid any more injuries.

Palace remain without Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins (both hamstring) and Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder), but Mamadou Sakho, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham have returned to fitness although are not deemed match-fit.

Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Lindelof, Mengi, Bailly, Williams, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Pereira, McTominay, van de Beek, James, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Ighalo

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Milivojevic, Meyer, Eze, Batshuayi, Henderson, Sakho, Jach, Kirby, Pierrick.