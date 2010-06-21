Donovan: Battle-hardened USA have right spirit

The U.S trailed 1-0 against England and 2-0 against Slovenia before ending both games on level terms leaving them needing a win against Algeria on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the second round.

"Our team spirit has always been a strong point with this team and will continue to be a strong point," midfielder Landon Donovan told reporters.

"As you could see in the second half of the Slovenia game - we simply refused to let our World Cup end.

"I would say that was a collection of 13 guys who wanted to do something special. We all have roles on our team, the way we defended in the second half was equally important as the goals," he said.

Donovan believes that the U.S team has bonded through the lengthy and tough CONCACAF qualification - where three teams emerge as qualifiers from the 40 competing countries in Central and North America and the Caribbean.

"We have been fortunate to have a lot of experiences over the past few years, good and bad, that have brought us together," he said.

"Our qualifying, in our part of the world, is extremely difficult and a lot of times people don't realise that.

"But when you go through a process like that with 14, 15, 16 guys, you grow very close and you also start to trust each other," he said.

"Being down 2-0 with your World Cup on the line is a difficult and daunting task to overcome but the way we have been hardened over the years made that possible," added Donovan.

The midfielder, who scored the first of the U.S.'s goal as they fought back after the interval against the Slovenes, knows it is crucial that the Americans produce another strong display for victory against Algeria and a place in the knockout stage.

"In the two World Cups that I had been a part of we didn't string together three consecutive good results and good performances.

"I think this team has the experience and the ability to do that. We will find out on Wednesday but we are as prepared as we can be," he said.

