Dons lose Wright ahead of St Johnstone clash

Aberdeen will be without Scott Wright for the visit of St Johnstone in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Dons striker could be out for the season with a cruciate injury ligament sustained in training on Monday.

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor both miss out with hamstring injuries while midfielder Dean Campbell and Shay Logan are back training after knocks.

Jason Holt and Anthony Ralston both go into the St Johnstone squad.

Midfielder Holt and right-back Ralston signed on season-long loans from Rangers and Celtic respectively.

Veteran midfielder Liam Craig is ruled out through injury.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, Devlin, Ojo, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Bryson, Cosgrove, McLennan, Main, Wilson, Anderson, Campbell, Cerny.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Gordon, Vihmann, Kerr, Holt, Callachan, Davidson, Swanson, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Parish.