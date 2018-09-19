Don't blame Neymar, PSG players all guilty - Thiago Silva

Neymar should not be blamed for Paris Saint-Germain's 3-2 Champions League loss at Liverpool, according to skipper Thiago Silva.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to net a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Anfield after PSG had battled back from 2-0 down.

Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe were on target after a Daniel Sturridge header and a James Milner penalty gave Jurgen Klopp's men the first-half advantage.

Neymar's display came in for criticism despite him laying on Mbappe's 83rd-minute leveller and Klopp revealed afterwards that Liverpool planned to target the Brazil superstar's lack of defensive work.

Nevertheless, Silva felt there was enough culpability to be shared around and insisted his countryman followed the tactical instructions given out by coach Thomas Tuchel.

"Neymar tried to help the team. He did what the coach asked," he told reporters.

"People will try to find a culprit. We are all guilty, though.

"We were in trouble in the first half, but we showed character and scored. I am happy with my team's performance -- the match was of a high level.

"We need to pay attention at all times and football punished us here. We had no opportunities to find Kylian, Edinson [Cavani] or Neymar up top.

"I think that it was balanced. That said, we were not 100 per cent focused."

PSG travel to Rennes on Sunday, where they will look to maintain a 100 per cent start in Ligue 1, while Tuchel's men are back in Champions League action at home to Red Star Belgrade next month.