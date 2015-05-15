Door always open for Gerrard - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he has already spoken with Steven Gerrard about returning to Liverpool in the future.

Gerrard will play his final home game for Liverpool before moving to MLS side LA Galaxy when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

The former England captain will then bring his Liverpool playing career to an end at the Britannia Stadium as Liverpool visit Stoke City on the final day of the Premier League season.

Gerrard has already indicated his desire to return to Merseyside as a coach and Rodgers told a pre-match press conference: "Steven leaving here isn't permanent.

"He's somebody I'd love to have working with me when he has finished playing.

"That opportunity for him to come back will be there for as long as I'm here.

"I'll miss him. [He] played 42 games in my first season, 39 last season and 38 so far this season. That shows his value and importance.

"I asked lot of my staff to describe Steven in one word. I'd use the word 'Liverpool'. He's very much about looking after his people.

"What Steven has given to this city, politicians haven't given to this city. He's a wonderful symbol for the people.

"He's irreplaceable but we have to keep moving forward as a club and as a team."

Asked about a potential loan return for Gerrard, Rodgers added: "It's not something we have spoken about. Our focus has been on finishing season strong."

Gerrard has started just 23 Premier League games this season, but Rodgers wryly revealed: "There's a fairly good chance Steven will play."