Dortmund can cut Bayern gap under Bosz's system - Burki

Roman Burki is convinced Borussia Dortmund can challenge Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance once they have adapted to new coach Peter Bosz's methods.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga last season, behind surprise package RB Leipzig and 18 points adrift of runaway winners Bayern, but they did beat Carlo Ancelotti's men on their way to DFB-Pokal glory.

Thus far, Dortmund have avoided a similar fate to last year when Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan departed for pastures new by retaining their star players, while adding to their ranks with the signings of Maximilian Philipp, Omer Toprak and Mahmoud Dahoud.

And Burki believes the appointment of Bosz, who has replaced Thomas Tuchel as head coach, means Dortmund are well placed to rival Bayern for the Bundesliga title.

"Simply playing in a new system makes it important that we've all stayed together," the goalkeeper told the Bundesliga website. "The new players have gelled with us straight away.

"This hasn't been a problem at all. When a team has been together for some time it means you can freely exchange opinions too. This is very important.

"I hope we can close the distance on [Bayern]. We'll have a good idea on August 5 when we play them in the Supercup. We want to be challenging them.

"We're working hard to be more consistent. If we can avoid injury and every single player knows their role, then we'll surely have more consistency in our game."