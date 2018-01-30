Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow

Andriy Yarmolenko will be out of action for "several weeks", Borussia Dortmund have confirmed.

Yarmolenko's Achilles injury is a further blow for the Bundesliga club, who are underachieving this season and sit sixth in the table after a 2-2 home draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Dortmund are already without Maximilian Philipp due to a knee injury and captain Marcel Schmelzer because of a calf problem, while winger Marco Reus is building his fitness after seven months out.

Coach Peter Stoger could also be set to lose striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gabon international reportedly close to joining Arsenal ahead of Wednesday's transfer deadline.

Ist das bitter! Andrey fällt aufgrund einer Sehnenverletzung am Fuß mehrere Wochen aus. Gute Besserung! January 30, 2018

Yarmolenko was signed in August as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele after the French star's club-record €105million sale to Barcelona.

The Ukraine international has made 16 appearances in the Bundesliga after arriving from Dynamo Kiev in a deal worth a reported €25m, scoring three league goals.