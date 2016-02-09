Dortmund fans stage protest against ticket prices for Stuttgart game

A section of Borussia Dortmund fans intentionally missed the first 20 minutes of their DFB-Pokal clash with Stuttgart on Tuesday in protest against ticket prices.

The supporters staged the boycott after 25 per cent of tickets allocated to Dortmund for the quarter-final clash at the Mercedes-Benz Arena were priced at €70, while the cheapest seats available cost €38.50.

Fans wanting standing tickets had to pay €19.50.

Before the game a banner was placed in the section boycotted by fans, reading 'fussball muss bezahlbarsein', which translates as 'football must be affordable'.

Shortly after ending the boycott Dortmund fans threw tennis balls on to the pitch, forcing the referee to briefly stop proceedings while players cleared them off the field, with Mats Hummels pleading for the supporters to stop.