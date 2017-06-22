Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has invited interested clubs to make a formal offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City all credited with an interest in signing the prolific attacker.

Recent reports from the UK suggest City are sitting in pole position to land the 28-year-old after PSG pulled out of the race for his signature, but Dortmund have been adamant they are yet to receive any bids for Aubameyang.

The Bundesliga side remain hopeful of holding on to their star forward, but Watzke will consider realistic offers.

. + = NBA Jam Ultimate Team! Only friends on the basketball court, though! June 20, 2017

"We will listen to it when a club is willing to show its appreciation for Aubameyang in a financial way as well," Watzke told Bild.

Aubameyang has a contract with Dortmund until June 2020, but the club could decide to cash in on the former Saint-Etienne man if an offer in the region of €70million comes in.