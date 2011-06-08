Dortmund: Kagawa not for sale

The Japanese international has risen to stardom with a string of impressive performances in his debut season at Dortmund, scoring eight goals in 18 matches, before an injury sustained while on international duty in January sidelined him until the final game of the season.

Kagawa's form has led to speculation regarding a move to Old Trafford, with manager Sir Alex Ferguson on the lookout for a new midfielder following the retirement of Paul Scholes.

However, Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc has stated that the German outfit will not consider any bids and will instead focus on offering him a new contract when the player arrives back from Japan.

"Kagawa's sale is not an issue," Zorc told Bild.

"Our ambition is to extend early with Shinji. When he returns from leave, we will discuss everything with him in peace."

Although Dortmund are insistent on Kagawa’s future, the player recently admitted that a move to the Premier League champions does appeal to him.

"If I get a formal offer, I'll be strongly interested in listening to what they have to say," Kagawa told Nikkan Sports.

"The Premiership is one of the leagues I want to challenge.

"If it is Man United, I'll be still more eager to go and try how much I can do there."

By Matt Maltby