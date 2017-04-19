Dortmund 'not up to it' in Monaco defeat, admits Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel concedes that Borussia Dortmund's performance levels were not at the required standard as they exited the Champions League in a quarter-final defeat to Monaco.

Dortmund lost the first leg 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park, a match that was rescheduled following an attack on the team's bus, and their task was made even harder by a slow start that saw them concede twice in the opening 17 minutes in Wednesday's return fixture.

Kylian Mbappe, Dortmund's tormentor in chief with a double last week, pounced on Roman Burki's

error, before Radamel Falcao headed home his 45th goal in 50 European appearances at Stade Louis II.

Marco Reus' strike early in the second half briefly sparked hope of a revival, but Monaco's deserved progression to the semi-finals arrived in the closing stages when substitute Valere Germain scored with his first touch to secure a 3-1 win and 6-3 aggregate triumph.

And Dortmund coach Tuchel had few complaints, telling reporters: "We started well with one or two dangerous moves where we found some space and then conceded an unlucky goal.

"That destroyed our belief a bit. Then we made too many mistakes in our passing and positioning.

"In the second half we tried to rally again, but we were never able to follow up on our goal. We have made great games with a back three, especially in the Champions League, but we were not good enough.

"Altogether, our performance was not up to it."

Burki held his hands up for his mistake, admitting he should have done more to force Benjamin Mendy's swerving effort to safety.

"Our mistakes helped them to two early goals, which made things even more difficult," he said. "We tried everything after the break and I think we put in a good performance then, but it was over after their third goal.

"The first goal was my mistake, I should have used my fists to push it further away."