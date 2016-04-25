Dortmund open to Hummels exit

Borussia Dortmund are open to a Mats Hummels exit but only if the price is right, according to chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Hummels, 27, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants, including to rivals Bayern Munich and numerous Premier League clubs.

Watzke said it would be wrong for Dortmund to deny the centre-back a move, but added there would be no hesitation if clubs are unwilling to meet their asking price.

"To forbid Hummels to leave would be small-minded," he said in the AUDI-Star-Talk on Monday.

"We have to accept that someone playing for Dortmund for eight years and getting [close to] 28 starts to think about his situation.

"If the club isn't ready to pay a lot of money, he has a contract in Dortmund. And I am sure that he has no problem with continuing playing for Dortmund."

Hummels has impressed during another consistent campaign and is under contract until mid-2017 in Dortmund.