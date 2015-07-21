Dortmund too strong for Luzern

Borussia Dortmund put last week's friendly defeat to Bochum behind them with a commanding 4-1 pre-season friendly triumph over Luzern, with Kevin Grosskreutz marking his return from injury as a late substitute.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's preparations for the 2015-16 campaign hit a snag after a run of three wins - which included 17 goals - was ended in a 2-1 reverse against Bochum on Friday.

But goals from Marco Reus, Kevin Kampl, Mats Hummels and Moritz Leitner were enough to see off Luzern in Switzerland on Tuesday, with the hosts responding through Frane Cirjak.

Reus put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute with a cool finish from Shinji Kagawa's square pass.

The Japan international also laid on the second for Kampl 12 minutes later, chipping in a cross for his fellow midfielder to nod home from close range.

With the hosts struggling to create any chances of note, Dortmund increased their hold on the game with two goals in the opening 16 minutes of the second half.

Hummels netted a superb half-volley from the edge of the box and Leitner turned in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's pass to make it 4-0.

Luzern finally mounted a response courtesy of Cirjak, before Grosskreutz came on for the final few minutes following five months out with a knee injury.

Tuchel's side face Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday.