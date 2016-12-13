Dortmund warn Liverpool: Don't waste your time with Pulisic bid

Borussia Dortmund have reiterated that Christian Pulisic is not available for a transfer, telling Liverpool not to waste effort on a bid.

Pulisic has worked his way into Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans this term, scoring twice and assisting six goals in 16 appearances.

Such form has reportedly attracted interest from former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp, who is looking to guide Liverpool back into the upper echelons of the Premier League.

However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the United States international is going nowhere.

"We have said clearly that we are not going to sell Christian," Zorc is quoted by Bild.

"He is in our plans. Liverpool can save itself an offer."

Pulisic is contracted until 2019 at Dortmund, but the club have indicated that they will enter contract talks with the 18-year-old.