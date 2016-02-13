Dortmund without Aubameyang for Hannover test

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he will miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash with rock-bottom Hannover at Signal Iduna Park.

The league's leading scorer picked up a knock during Wednesday's 3-1 win over Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal, but played the whole game and scored his side's second as they progressed to the semi-finals.

Aubameyang was doubtful for the visit of relegation-threatened Hannover and the Gabon international posted a picture of himself training in the gym prior to the game.

"That's only What can i do today #workhard good luck to my boys," read his post on Instagram.

Aubameyang has 20 goals from 20 Bundesliga outings this term with 10 more to his name in the Pokal and Europa League.

Dortmund's European campaign continues on Thursday when they welcome Porto for the first leg of their last-32 tie.