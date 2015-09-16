Dortmund without Reus again to face Krasnodar

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus' toe injury will keep him out of Thursday's Europa League Group C fixture with Krasnodar.

The Germany international was sidelined for last weekend's 4-2 win over Hannover in the Bundesliga, and has failed to recover in time for the midweek encounter at Signal Iduna Park.

As a result Reus – who scored a hat-trick in the play-off second-leg thrashing of Odd – will not get the chance to add to his four goals in the competition until later in the group stages.

Reus was present on Wednesday as Dortmund made their final preparations for the Krasnodar clash, but he was limited to an individual training session.

"Marco Reus is unfortunately not available for tomorrow," said Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

"He should be back into training on Friday."

Tuchel could turn to Adnan Januzaj to replace Reus after the Manchester United loanee impressed as a substitute on his Dortmund debut against Hannover.

He added: "We are very pleased with Januzaj since he arrived here. He was immediately part of the group, and his talent is obvious.

"He is an option for tomorrow, but he still needs to get used to the intensity, but we trust him to do that very quickly."