Doumbia cleared to make Milan trip

Roma expect striker Seydou Doumbia to be fit for Saturday's trip to Milan after scans showed no lasting effect from the knock he suffered against Genoa.

The Ivorian opened the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico – his second goal in as many games – but was replaced on the hour as Rudi Garcia's side ran out 2-0 winners.

Doumbia's substitution was deemed as a precaution by Garcia following the win, and the 27-year-old has now been given a clean bill of health.

Having undergone tests on Tuesday, Doumbia returned to light training and was said to be "recovering well" by Roma.