Draxler doubtful for Euro 2016

Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Julian Draxler is in danger of missing Euro 2016 after sustaining a muscle tear to his left thigh in the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in August, impressed in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, but limped off at the half-hour mark in the return at the Santiago Bernabeu, which saw Madrid progress to the last four courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate win.

Draxler underwent further examination on his injury on Thursday and Wolfsburg have now announced he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"I am disappointed and it's a real shame that I can't help the team right now in looking to achieve our goals for the season," Draxler said.

"I will now do everything within my power to get back into action again as quickly as possible."

Head coach Dieter Hecking, meanwhile, has acknowledged Draxler's absence is a major blow to the team, but he is hopeful they can cope without the gifted midfielder.

"That is a bitter blow for Julian and VfL," Hecking said.

"We wish him all the best for a problem-free recovery and hope he is fully fit again soon.

"Right now, we have to focus on quickly compensating the loss. We have good options in midfield and will find a solution."