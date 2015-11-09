Draxler handed two-game ban

Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler has been handed a two-match ban after being sent off in a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat away to Mainz on Saturday.

The Germany international was shown a straight red card after just 13 minutes of play at the Coface Arena following a reckless challenge on Gonzalo Jara and will be forced to sit out two games as a conseqence.

"The disciplinary committee of the German Football Association (DFB) has handed Wolfsburg player Julian Draxler a two-match suspension plus a €10,000 fine for unsporting behaviour," a statement on the DFB's official website reads.

"The player and club have opted against filing an appeal, making the verdict final."

Draxler will miss the matches at home to Werder Bremen on November 21 and away to Augsburg eight days later.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Wolfsburg since joining them from Schalke in August, being directly involved in five goals from eight Bundesliga appearances so far for his new club.