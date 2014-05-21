Draxler to stay 'at least one more season'

Draxler, who is currently training with Germany's provisional 30-man squad for next month's FIFA World Cup, signed a contract extension to keep him at the Veltins Arena until 2018 in May last year.

However, the 20-year-old has been continually linked with a move away from the Gelsenkirchen club, with Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among those said to be interested in his services.

But Draxler has seemingly brought a halt to the speculation by insisting that he will still be a Schalke player when the domestic season begins in August.

"Nothing will happen this summer," Draxler told Sport Bild.

"I will stay at Schalke for at least one more season."

Draxler has made 147 appearances in all competitions in his career with Schalke, scoring 27 goals.

Departing Gelsenkirchen is goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall, who has moved to Fortuna Dusseldorf, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Swiss club Aarau.