'Dream' debut draw for Gibraltar coach Bula

After becoming the 54th, and smallest, member of UEFA in May, Gibraltar debuted with a credible draw in Portugal.



Bula said drawing against a side ranked 65th in the FIFA world rankings was a great result after instructing his team to play on the counter-attack.



"It's a dream come true and a dream start for us," he said.



"You know having the first UEFA game the emotions were there and it meant a lot to us.



"Getting a draw against Slovakia what more could I ask for and Slovakia have played very well and put a lot of pressure on us and we knew they were going to do it.



"We were just hoping for the counter-attack and that is the game we played. They are very high in the ranking and to come here and get a draw is a dream come true."