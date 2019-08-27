Drinkwater could make Burnley debut against Sunderland

Danny Drinkwater is in line to make his Burnley debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup as Sean Dyche makes several changes to his side.

Having fielded the same starting side in all three Premier League games so far, Dyche will mix things up on Wednesday with the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Charlie Taylor, and Jay Rodriguez expected to start.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could have expected the night off regardless but will definitely not play after picking up a calf injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Robbie Brady is back in training after a rib injury but the match will come too soon, while Steven Defour remains a long-term absentee.

Sunderland’s Duncan Watmore has been ruled out of a return to action against Burnley after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Watmore had returned to training for the first time since suffering the injury at Oxford on the opening day but felt the injury again on Tuesday.

Jack Ross will look to make a number of changes for the cup game after relying on the same group of players for the opening fixtures of the season.

That could give the likes of Will Grigg, Lee Burge, Tom Flanagan, Jack Baldwin and Elliot Embleton a chance to impress.