Drmic out to find form at Monchengladbach

Having endured a frustrating season with Bayer Leverkusen, Josip Drmic wants to rediscover his sharpness in front of goal at new club Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Switzerland international moved to Borussia-Park on a four-year deal on Wednesday, after struggling to break into the starting line-up at the Bay Arena.

Drmic contributed six goals in all competitions despite often being used from the bench, but the 22-year-old is hopeful of making a bigger contribution for Lucien Favre's side.

"I wasn't overly happy at Leverkusen, so it was a quick decision to join the Fohlenelf," he told reporters on Thursday.

"My time in Leverkusen was educational; I learnt a lot. I had a good time there, but I want to play more regularly.

"I know what I'm capable of. I want to carry on developing - that is my goal.

"We have a lot of international experience in the team and are looking forward to playing in the Champions League.

"I'm a versatile player, but I prefer to be right up top. The closer I am to goal, the more dangerous I can be."