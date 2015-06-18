Drmic out to find form at Monchengladbach
New Borussia Monchengladbach signing Josip Drmic is eager to make up for lost time at Borussia-Park.
Having endured a frustrating season with Bayer Leverkusen, Josip Drmic wants to rediscover his sharpness in front of goal at new club Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Switzerland international moved to Borussia-Park on a four-year deal on Wednesday, after struggling to break into the starting line-up at the Bay Arena.
Drmic contributed six goals in all competitions despite often being used from the bench, but the 22-year-old is hopeful of making a bigger contribution for Lucien Favre's side.
"I wasn't overly happy at Leverkusen, so it was a quick decision to join the Fohlenelf," he told reporters on Thursday.
"My time in Leverkusen was educational; I learnt a lot. I had a good time there, but I want to play more regularly.
"I know what I'm capable of. I want to carry on developing - that is my goal.
"We have a lot of international experience in the team and are looking forward to playing in the Champions League.
"I'm a versatile player, but I prefer to be right up top. The closer I am to goal, the more dangerous I can be."
