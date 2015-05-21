Drobny ruled out of Hamburg finale

Relegation-threatened Hamburg will be without first-choice goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny for the final match of the Bundesliga season this weekend.

The Czech has made 23 appearances in another tough campaign for Hamburg, with Bruno Labbadia's side fighting to stay in the division for a second successive season.

With one game remaining they sit in the automatic relegation places, one point behind Stuttgart and two from guaranteed safety.

They host Schalke on Saturday desperately needing points to avoid dropping to the second tier for the first time, but they will be without Drobny.

"A bitter diagnosis before the season finale," the club announced on Thursday. "At yesterday's training Jaroslav Drobny suffered an acromioclavicular injury in a fall.

"This resulted in tests in Hamburg and the keeper will be out for 10 weeks."

The 35-year-old's absence means Rene Adler will likely start in goal, with youngster Alex Brunst-Zollner providing back-up.