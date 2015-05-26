Drogba interested in MLS move

Outgoing Chelsea striker Didier Drogba confirmed his interest in heading to MLS, insisting he "would never play for another English team".

The former Ivory Coast international, 37, played his last game for Premier League champions on Sunday.

Drogba is set to continue his career elsewhere, with the United States and Australia touted as potential destinations.

Asked if he would like to go to MLS, Drogba said: "Yeah, of course.

"But I am going to take a few days, few weeks to think about what is good for me next, but all I want to do is play.

"A few years ago when I left [to sign for Shanghai Shenhua before returning to Europe with Galatasaray], I said it before, I would never play for another English team.

"No disrespect to them, there are some brilliant, fantastic teams in the Premier League, but my love for this club, I can't share it with another team.

"Since I put it on social media I was in the dressing room and I was receiving some calls from teams. Really unusual.

"But it was funny and interesting also because it really showed that maybe I can still bring something to a team. Yeah, it was funny to see this."

Drogba also urged Petr Cech to stay at Chelsea, with the goalkeeper linked to Arsenal and Manchester United, despite having another year on his contract.

"He's got one more year," Drogba said.

"I think the club should keep him because we know who Petr Cech is at this club.

"Look at the fans today. But it is his decision also, and no matter what happens I think the club will respect his decision.

"If he wants to stay, he can stay I think he is more than welcome here - if he wants to go it's his choice as well. It's up to him, but we want him to stay."