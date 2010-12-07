Drogba set for emotional Marseille return

* He will start the game, says Ancelotti

By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet

MARSEILLE, France, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will try not to let his heart rule his head when he makes his eagerly awaited return to the Stade Velodrome for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Olympique Marseille.

The Ivory Coast international will again lead the line for the Londoners who have decided to rest his attacking partner Nicolas Anelka and left back Ashley Cole.

Drogba spent only one season in Marseille but made an unforgettable impact as he helped the club to the UEFA Cup final in 2004 and quickly became the darling of the fans.

He joined Chelsea in the same year but said later he had wanted to stay at Marseille for the remainder of his career.

"I am a bit overwhelmed by all this but it's okay," Drogba told Marseille's website (www.om.net) on Tuesday. "I try not to mix everything but I am so overwhelmed by so many emotions I don't really know how to deal with this situation.

"It feels funny. It is the first time I have been in this kind of situation."

Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, said Drogba would be in the team for Wednesday's game.

"He will start, I'm not crazy," the Italian said. Drogba, who has not been at his best recently, scoring only two goals for his club from open play since August, ruled out a return to OM.

"I have been with Chelsea for more than six years and it looks like I'll end my career here, even if Marseille is tempting," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Marseille and Chelsea have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage.

(Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez and Ken Ferris.