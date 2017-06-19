Drogheda United steward rubs coach's head – and gets death stare
Mark Kinsella got a nice hair ruffle from an over-friendly high-vis wearer – and was naturally bemused.
First-team coach Kinsella was in no mood for a laugh as he witnessed his 10-man Drogheda side lose 6-0 to Dundalk in the local Louth derby.
It's a fixture which Dundalk have dominated over the years, and the match on Friday at United Park was no different.
Kinsella's frustration certainly wasn't helped when a steward behind him bizarrely decided to give the former Charlton midfielder a pat on the head. As Kinsella turned around, the unperturbed perpetrator merely gave him a thumbs up.
