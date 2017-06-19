Ex-Chelsea star Oscar sparks mass brawl in Chinese Super League

During first-half injury-time of Shanghai SIPG's 1-1 draw with Guangzhou R&F, Oscar lashed out in a moment of frustration by smashing the ball at two opposition players before being shoved to the floor.

After the initial push, the Brazilian lay down motionless as he was surrounded by blue shirts. While the 25-year-old was still on the ground, his Shanghai team-mates barged in, leading to a mass brawl involving both sets of squads and their staff.

The bust-up took several minutes to fully settle, and quite surprisingly, only ended up with a single player from each team being sent off (Li Tixiang of Guangzhou and Shanghai's Huan Fu).

Also, be sure to check out the goalkeeping howler from Shanghai's Yan Junling for the game's opener.

