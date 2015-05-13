Duff's disappointing Melbourne adventure ends with release
Damien Duff has been released by Melbourne City after a low-key injury-hit year in the A-League.
Two-time Premier League winner Duff signed for City last June, joining David Villa in Melbourne as the newly formed club looked to make an assault on the A-League's frontrunners.
However, calf and ankle injuries stopped Duff's season short in February after 15 appearances and one goal.
In an interview with Irish TV earlier this year, the 100-cap Republic of Ireland international suggested his next move would be to his homeland, although he remained cryptic as to whether he would remain in football.
