Duff's disappointing Melbourne adventure ends with release

Damien Duff has been released by A-League club Melbourne City after a season heavily disrupted by injuries.

Two-time Premier League winner Duff signed for City last June, joining David Villa in Melbourne as the newly formed club looked to make an assault on the A-League's frontrunners.

However, calf and ankle injuries stopped Duff's season short in February after 15 appearances and one goal.

In an interview with Irish TV earlier this year, the 100-cap Republic of Ireland international suggested his next move would be to his homeland, although he remained cryptic as to whether he would remain in football.