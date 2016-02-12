Dundee 2 St Johnstone 0: Hemmings at the double for Hartley's men

Kane Hemmings scored twice to hand Dundee a comfortable 2-0 victory over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Striker Hemmings has been in superb goalscoring form in recent weeks, and his clinical finishing proved to be the difference at Dens Park on Friday.

The 24-year-old former Rangers man put Dundee ahead in the 21st minute when he reacted quickest to convert the rebound after Greg Stewart's effort from 20 yards was palmed away by Alan Mannus.

Dundee were in complete control and Hemmings made sure of the points with his 15th Premiership goal of the season six minutes after half-time.

Gary Harkins won the ball in midfield before feeding Hemmings, who lashed a powerful shot past Mannus into the roof of the net.

Dundee therefore leapfrog St Johnstone into fifth place in the Premiership.