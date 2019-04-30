Dundee chiefs fail to back under-pressure McIntyre in lengthy statement

Dundee chiefs have issued a statement detailing the process implemented in appointing Jim McIntyre – but fail to make clear whether the under-fire boss still has their support.

A near-1400 word release discusses a range of topics – including season-ticket prices, plans for a new stadium and Texas-based owner Tim Keyes’ commitment to the club – yet do not mention McIntyre’s name once.

The former Ross County manager has found himself in the firing line from the angry Dee support, with Saturday’s loss to Motherwell leaving Dundee staring at relegation, seven points adrift at the bottom with just three games left.

But there was no vote of confidence in McIntyre in the statement posted on the club’s website as they chose only to outline how he was selected as the replacement to Neil McCann eight games into the season.

It said: “Quite clearly the first-team results for this entire season have been beyond disappointing.

“Like most clubs in Scotland, the manager is in charge of all aspects of the football department. He is judged on the players he brings in, the tactics he employs, and the management of the playing and backroom staff.

“When we choose a manager, we do this in the knowledge that he can do all of those things and more. That being said, there is a diligent and stringent process that is implemented ahead of a manager being named.

“This process starts with consulting our continuously maintained working list of potential candidates for analysis of multiple criteria.

“This list is purely statistical, allowing us to see how many games have been managed, at what level, and what the win percentages are at that time. Then we start to rank the managers based on those criteria.”

The statement added: “Recently we had changed our philosophy of bringing on younger, inexperienced managers to ones that have had over 300 matches in charge and a win percentage at a level around 40 per cent.

“We then take into account what else they have achieved, saving clubs from relegation, winning trophies and how they have managed their recruiting process.

“At that point we will have it narrowed down to a handful from well over a hundred applicants. Very few applicants make it on the list, as they do not meet the criteria.

“Multiple board members participate in the interview process. In the end we appoint who we see as the best man for the job and have high expectations of him.”

The statement does make clear that Houston businessman Keyes, Dens Park managing director John Nelms and their FPS company remains “fully committed” to the club “regardless of the league we are in”.

They insist that losing their Ladbrokes Premiership fight for survival will not affect plans to move to a new stadium at Camperdown Park.

The statement adds: “The stadium development has recently gotten back on track after a series of meetings with city staff and funders.

“Most of the planning work is complete to have the stadium ready to go forward as financing is secured.

“This is positive on many fronts, not least of which is that the maintenance costs continue to rise at Dens, making it unsustainable in the long term.

“The stadium project will proceed regardless of our league standing and financing is wholly separate from the operations of the club. We hope to share more news on this in the near future.”