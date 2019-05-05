Dundee fail to support McIntyre again after confirmation of club’s relegation

Dundee again failed to offer any public assurances over manager Jim McIntyre’s future after the club’s relegation was confirmed by a 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton.

Tony Andreu’s 83rd-minute penalty consigned Dundee to a 10th consecutive defeat and left them eight points adrift at the foot of the Ladbrokes Premiership with two games left.

McIntyre immediately vowed to set about taking Dundee straight back up but a second club statement in a week failed to mention his name.

The manager stated that he and managing director John Nelms speak every day but Texas-based majority shareholder Tim Keyes is likely to have a major input into the club’s response to the drop after five years in the top flight.

The statement read: “Everyone at the club is devastated by this outcome following a very difficult season on the park for Dundee Football Club.

“We would like to confirm again that John Nelms, Tim Keyes and Football Partners Scotland are fully committed to the club. The long-term plans FPS have for the club remain in place and they remain optimistic that they will come to fruition.

“As pointed out in the club statement earlier this week, with the season drawing to an end we will hold our annual review and decide what changes need to be made in order to have a successful season on the park in 2019/20.

“We would like to thank every supporter for their backing throughout the season. The dedication even in these testing times has been clear to see and everyone connected at the club is incredibly proud of the fans and grateful to them.”

McIntyre faced chants of “10 in a row, he’s got to go” but he stressed he was “absolutely determined” to set about getting Dundee back up.

He said: “The Championship season is just finished. We have a couple of games left and we need to start focusing on next season. Not that it would be any crumb of comfort, but we would like to win a game before the end of the season as well.”

The penalty award looked contentious as Ryan McGowan appeared to win the ball when challenging Mickel Miller, but Accies created by far the better chances.

McIntyre admitted his team needed to give more and he admitted major changes in the squad were needed.

The former Ross County boss, who brought in 11 players in January, said: “Quite clearly, we have been fighting relegation for the last three seasons and there needs to be a change in personnel. Like any club that gets relegated, there’s going to be a lot of changes.

“We have also got eight players on loan. Obviously in the January window, that’s where you shop. You are shopping for players who are bit-part players at other clubs. Some need to get up to speed fitness-wise.

“This is not an excuse, it’s just facts of the window that you are operating in.

“But equally that’s my choice to do that and I felt that was the right choice. But we have not delivered as a group.

“It’s not about the players I have signed, it’s about all of us. Every one of us. We have not delivered.

“We have not taken chances at the right times, then we concede bad goals and it spirals.”

Accies moved four points clear of St Mirren in a two-way fight to avoid the play-offs and now face a trip to Paisley on May 13.

Head coach Brian Rice said: “There was loads of spirit there and I was really happy with what they gave me.

“I am not long in the door and it will still take time to get them playing the way I want them to play, but we are getting there.”