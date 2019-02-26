Dundee sign Queen of the South midfielder Josh Todd on a pre-contract agreement

Dundee have started building for next season by signing Queen of the South midfielder Josh Todd on a pre-contract agreement.

Todd, who helped Queens knock Dundee out of the William Hill Scottish Cup, will join in the summer on a two-year contract.

The Carlisle-born player began his career with his hometown club before spending three seasons with Alloa, scoring 37 goals.

The 24-year-old moved to Dumbarton and then St Mirren before joining Queens, where he has scored six goals in 38 appearances.

Dundee will face a former midfielder when they take on Rangers on Wednesday after Glen Kamara made a swift impact at Ibrox following his move in the final hours of the January transfer window.

And Paul McGowan admits he has been surprised at just how quickly his former team-mate has established himself in Steven Gerrard’s team.

McGowan said: “I’m a big admirer of Glen. When he came in people said he was a bit casual. That’s just the way he plays, he plays the game nice and easy.

“But I have been so impressed with him.

“I mainly watched the Rangers game on Sunday to see how he got on. It’s nice seeing him do well because he’s a lovely lad.

“He came up here and did well for Dundee. He’s a top player.

“It’s probably a surprise he has started so quickly since he was off for a wee spell there but he has come in and done fantastic.

“Kenny was at the St Johnstone game as well and said he was probably their best player.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s a lovely lad and deserves everything he is getting.”