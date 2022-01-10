Dundee tie Shaun Byrne to new deal

Shaun Byrne has signed a contract extension with Dundee until 2024.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made 73 appearances for the Tayside club since joining from Livingston in 2019.

Byrne has been a key member of James McPake’s squad throughout his time at Dens Park and helped them win promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs last season.

His initial deal was due to expire this summer but the club have confirmed that he has now extended his agreement by a further two years.