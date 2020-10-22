Dundee United let Cammy Smith join Ayr on loan despite Logan Chalmers injury

Dundee United have let Cammy Smith move out on loan despite losing Logan Chalmers for several weeks at least.

Attacking midfielder Smith has joined Ayr until January after struggling to break into Micky Mellon’s starting line-up.

The 25-year-old has made seven appearances this season and scored twice against Brechin in the Betfred Cup but his only start came in the shock home defeat by Peterhead.

Wide player Chalmers suffered an ankle injury during last weekend’s goalless draw against Aberdeen and will miss Saturday’s Tayside derby against St Johnstone.

Mellon said: “He’s not good. We are waiting for the result of the scan but he is not going to be available, I would imagine, within the next two or three weeks minimum.

“Sometimes these things come up when players are on such a high, in the Scotland Under-21s and playing so well, then he gets a bit of an injury. But you have just got to accept it and come back all the stronger.

“We don’t know if it’s ligament or bone but his ankle has certainly swollen up and he is in one of those boots to immobilise it.”

Mellon will still be without Paul McMullan and Adrian Sporle, while recent signing Jeando Fuchs remains short of match fitness.

“He is still trying to get to a level where he can join in intense training and we will try to speed him up,” Mellon added.