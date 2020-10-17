Dunfermline battle back to beat Inverness

Dunfermline came from behind to beat Inverness 3-1 in their Scottish Championship opener at East End Park.

Caley raced into the lead after just 90 seconds when Nikolay Todorov slotted in from close range after Daniel MacKay broke down the right.

Todorov’s afternoon, though, came to an early end when he was forced off injured after only 18 minutes, replaced by James Vincent.

The Pars were soon back on level terms as Euan Murray headed in from a corner after 23 minutes.

Dunfermline went close on 55 minutes when Declan McManus’ effort from a sweeping free-kick was saved by Mark Ridgers at point-blank range.

With 11 minutes left, midfielder Ryan Dow completed the turnaround when he slotted in a rebound before McManus added a late third with a deflected shot from outside the area.