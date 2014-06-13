Durm content with bit-part role for Germany

Borussia Dortmund man Durm will likely be named as a substitute for Germany's opener against Portugal on Monday due to the level of competition within Joachim Low's defensive ranks.

Durm and Benedikt Howedes have been used at left-back by Low in the two recent warm-up matches and, with the latter set to get the next week, the 22-year-old is happy with whatever role he is given after only breaking into Dortmund's first-team set-up last term.

"It's great for us young players. We're glad to be here whether we play in the end or not; it's all about the team," he said.

"We are ready every second, whether we are needed in training or on the bench.

"If we play with four centre-backs that means I'm on the bench but I will be ready during the game in case I am needed.

"I'll try my best if I do come on and if not I keep my fingers crossed for whoever is playing."

If Durm is given the nod for Gerrmany's opening game against Portugal, he will be tasked with helping deal with FIFA Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he warned against focusing solely on the Real Madrid star in Salvador.

"We have respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, but we can't just worry about him," he added.

"We have a lot of respect for Portugal. We'll have to try to stop their counter-attack game."