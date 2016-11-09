Dybala and Neymar the heirs of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - Ancelotti

Paulo Dybala and Neymar can dominate world football in the same way Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have, according the Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Messi and Ronaldo have won eight out of the last 10 Ballons d'Or among them and Ancelotti thinks Dybala and Neymar have what it takes to make a similar impact in the years to come.

Since joining Juve in 2015, Dybala has scored 27 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions, helping the Bianconeri to a league and cup double last season.

"Dybala can make history at Juventus over the next 10 years," Ancelotti told Tuttosport.

"He is unique, you cannot compare him to any other player.

"Dybala and Neymar can become the heirs of Messi and Ronaldo."

Twenty two-year-old Dybala has netted four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri this term.

Neymar, meanwhile, has found the back of the net 91 times for Barca - including six in 13 games this season - as part of a deadly trident with Messi and Luis Suarez.