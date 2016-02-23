Dybala confident Juventus can see off Bayern despite home draw

Paulo Dybala insists Juventus can still knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, even if a 2-2 result in Turin has left the Italian side facing a tough task in the return leg on German soil.

After Thomas Muller broke the deadlock just before the interval, Arjen Robben’s left-footed curler on 55 minutes put Bayern in complete control in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

However, Juventus rallied to get back on level terms and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games.

Dybala and substitute Stefano Sturaro both scored their first goals in the UEFA competition during a rousing finish from the hosts, although Bayern will still be favourites to progress in Munich when the teams meet again on March 16.

"We were aware it was going to be very difficult, but we made them respect us in the end. We put our heart into it and did well to get a draw. We can do it," Dybala told Mediaset Premium.

"We gave everything we had and never gave up. In the first half we allowed Bayern too much room, but did better in the second half by pressing high.

"It will be tough in the second leg, few teams can beat Bayern on their own turf, but if we play with this heart and determination then we can do it."

Juventus will now have to score in Germany to have a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament.