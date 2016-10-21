Dybala delighted to stay at Juve after rejected offer

Paulo Dybala has revealed Juventus rejected an offer for him in the close-season and he is delighted the club value his services as they aim for Champions League glory.

The Argentina forward has hit form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last four games as Juve continue their challenge in both Serie A and in Europe.

However, Dybala could have been plying his trade elsewhere this season, with Barcelona linked, but he has dedicated his future to the Italian champions.

"Juventus rejected an offer for me and I have to thank Juventus because that means they believe in me," he told So Foot Club. "It is difficult to reject these kinds of offers.

"I am happy to stay, I am playing in one of the best clubs in the world and if I ever decided to leave, it'd be for the club's good."

And Dybala has high hopes for the coming years with both club and country.

"We want to win the Champions League, why shouldn't we?" he added. "Winning the World Cup with Argentina, however, would be even better. I'd go out of my mind if that even happens."