Dybala: No favourites now that Barcelona are out

Paulo Dybala says there are no favourites to win the Champions League after Juventus took care of previous frontrunners Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Juve joined Atletico Madrid, Monaco and holders Real Madrid in the semi-final line-up after sealing a 3-0 aggregate victory over Barca with a goalless second-leg draw at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Dybala, whose two goals in the first leg proved decisive, thinks Luis Enrique's side were the team to beat in the competition but now cannot separate the remaining teams ahead of Friday's draw in Nyon.

"When we watched the draw for the quarter-finals together, we all agreed that we wanted every team but not Barcelona," Dybala said to Mediaset Premium.

"Now I don't see any big favourite, I think all the four teams have the same chance of going all the way. Let's see who we get."

Juve have conceded 2 goals in 10 games April 19, 2017

Massimiliano Allegri's men have only conceded two goals in 10 Champions League matches this season and Dybala stressed that Juve's defensive exploits against Barca were no mean feat.

"Not conceding against a team like Barcelona is not easy," said the forward.

"We are very happy with this achievement against such a great side.

"Considering all the games leading up to this, including PSG, we knew that we had to be solid."